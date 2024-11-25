News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-25 | 02:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable
On Monday, November 25, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 3,000 and the price of diesel rose by LBP 15,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,420,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,460,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,341,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,050,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-05
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-05
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-01
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-01
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-25
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-25
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-18
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-18
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-19
Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-19
Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14
Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14
Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-12
Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-12
Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-08
Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-08
Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
0
Lebanon News
14:43
Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate
Lebanon News
14:43
Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate
0
Middle East News
01:40
Israel's ambassador to the US says agreement with Lebanon could be reached 'within days'
Middle East News
01:40
Israel's ambassador to the US says agreement with Lebanon could be reached 'within days'
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel's military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel's military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:43
Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate
Lebanon News
14:43
Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate
2
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
3
Lebanon News
16:59
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
Lebanon News
16:59
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
4
Lebanon News
13:09
Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
13:09
Urgent evacuation warning: Israel warns Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj el Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
5
Lebanon News
13:47
Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings
Lebanon News
13:47
Israel pounds Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 12 buildings
6
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday
7
Lebanon News
13:29
Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
13:29
Israel issues another evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
8
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More