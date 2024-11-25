Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 3,000 and the price of diesel rose by LBP 15,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,420,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,460,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,341,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,050,000