Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable

Lebanon Economy
2024-11-25 | 02:20
High views
Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable
Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable

On Monday, November 25, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 3,000 and the price of diesel rose by LBP 15,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,420,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,460,000 
- Diesel: LBP 1,341,000 
- Gas canister: LBP 1,050,000
 

