Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26 | 02:31
High views
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 2,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 6,000. In contrast, the price of gas decreased by LBP 8,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,422,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,462,000
Diesel: LBP 1,347,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,042,000

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Gas

Gasoline

