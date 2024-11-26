News
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-26 | 02:31
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 2,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 6,000. In contrast, the price of gas decreased by LBP 8,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,422,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,462,000
Diesel: LBP 1,347,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,042,000
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Gasoline
0
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israeli army claims conducting new wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israeli army claims conducting new wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut's Tayouneh neighborhood
Lebanon News
09:54
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut's Tayouneh neighborhood
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Hezbollah targets naval base of Stella Maris in Haifa
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Hezbollah targets naval base of Stella Maris in Haifa
