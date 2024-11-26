Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 2,000, while the price of diesel rose by LBP 6,000. In contrast, the price of gas decreased by LBP 8,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,422,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,462,000

Diesel: LBP 1,347,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,042,000