Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-12-10 | 02:17
High views
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 3,000. Diesel prices decreased by LBP 6,000, and gas prices fell by LBP 20,000.

The updated fuel prices are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,406,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,446,000
Diesel: LBP 1,333,000
Gas canister: LBP 999,000
 

