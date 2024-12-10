Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 3,000. Diesel prices decreased by LBP 6,000, and gas prices fell by LBP 20,000.



The updated fuel prices are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,406,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,446,000

Diesel: LBP 1,333,000

Gas canister: LBP 999,000