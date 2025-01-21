Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 10,000, while diesel and gas prices increased by LBP 13,000 and LBP 11,000, respectively.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,478,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,518,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,393,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,091,000