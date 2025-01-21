Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2025-01-21 | 02:23
High views
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 10,000, while diesel and gas prices increased by LBP 13,000 and LBP 11,000, respectively.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,478,000  
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,518,000 
- Diesel: LBP 1,393,000 
- Gas canister: LBP 1,091,000 
 

