Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-21 | 02:23
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 10,000, while diesel and gas prices increased by LBP 13,000 and LBP 11,000, respectively.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,478,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,518,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,393,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,091,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Gasoline
