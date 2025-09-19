Trump reports 'progress' with Xi on TikTok deal, trade

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday claimed progress in a call with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a deal for the app TikTok, although he stopped short of announcing a deal.



"We made progress on many very important issues, including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



AFP