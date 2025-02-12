Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

12-02-2025 | 01:19
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon&#39;s government
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government

In an interview with LBCI, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasized that deposit write-offs are not a consideration for the government. 

He revealed that the ministerial statement will align with Lebanon's constitution and the Taif Agreement, addressing key matters such as Israeli occupation.

He pointed out that the ministerial statement, which will be released in the coming days, will directly address key concerns of the Lebanese people. 

He emphasized that the statement would reaffirm Lebanon’s commitment to its sovereignty and highlight the right of the Lebanese military to liberate its land.

Jaber stressed the need to strengthen the Lebanese army, noting that support for it has been weak despite calls for its deployment. 

He also affirmed the government's commitment to pursuing reforms ahead of International Monetary Fund (IMF) demands and reiterated that negotiations with the IMF will resume shortly.

On Lebanon’s exchange rate, he called for the establishment of a platform to set the rate, cautioning against continuous support without resolution.
 

