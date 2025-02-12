News
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
Lebanon Economy
12-02-2025 | 01:19
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
In an interview with LBCI, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasized that deposit write-offs are not a consideration for the government.
He revealed that the ministerial statement will align with Lebanon's constitution and the Taif Agreement, addressing key matters such as Israeli occupation.
He pointed out that the ministerial statement, which will be released in the coming days, will directly address key concerns of the Lebanese people.
He emphasized that the statement would reaffirm Lebanon’s commitment to its sovereignty and highlight the right of the Lebanese military to liberate its land.
Jaber stressed the need to strengthen the Lebanese army, noting that support for it has been weak despite calls for its deployment.
He also affirmed the government's commitment to pursuing reforms ahead of International Monetary Fund (IMF) demands and reiterated that negotiations with the IMF will resume shortly.
On Lebanon’s exchange rate, he called for the establishment of a platform to set the rate, cautioning against continuous support without resolution.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Finance
Economy
Yassine Jaber
Lebanese Army
International Monetary Fund
IMF
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Spanish defense minister affirms support for Lebanon's president and southern stability
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Spanish defense minister affirms support for Lebanon's president and southern stability
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Forming a government is the first challenge for a fresh start
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Forming a government is the first challenge for a fresh start
0
Lebanon Economy
03:32
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
03:32
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-10
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-10
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-07
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-07
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-04
Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-04
Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:42
Moving Palestinians 'unacceptable for Arab world:' Arab League chief says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:42
Moving Palestinians 'unacceptable for Arab world:' Arab League chief says
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-09
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
Lebanon News
2025-02-09
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah sites across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah sites across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
3
Lebanon News
11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
Lebanon News
11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
4
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
5
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Lebanon News
00:50
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
8
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
