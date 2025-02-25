Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline and diesel dropped by LBP 2,000, while heating fuel increased by LBP 2,000 and gas rose by LBP 1,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,483,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,523,000

Diesel: LBP 1,387,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000