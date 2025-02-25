Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials

Lebanon Economy
25-02-2025 | 06:53
High views
LBCI
2min
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials

The Chairman and General Manager of the Housing Bank, Antoine Habib, visited the Head of the Council for Development and Reconstruction, Nabil El-Jisr, at his office on Tuesday.

Habib briefed El-Jisr on the outcomes of his meetings in Qatar the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director of International Cooperation at the ministry, the Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development, and the Deputy CEO of Qatar National Bank.

 The meetings focused on the possibility of securing housing loans for low- and middle-income Lebanese, as well as loans for the reconstruction of homes damaged during the recent Israeli war on Lebanon.

The discussion also covered the Lebanese government's request, made by the Council for Development and Reconstruction on June 13, 2024, to the Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development for a loan to be allocated to the Housing Bank to provide loans for low-income Lebanese. 

This initiative aims to ease the social crisis, strengthen the diaspora's connection to Lebanon, and stimulate the economy, particularly in the construction sector. 

The Lebanese government is still awaiting a response from the Qatari regarding this request.

El-Jisr expressed his support for the Housing Bank's projects and his openness to any future coordination and collaboration to help provide decent housing for low- and middle-income citizens.

