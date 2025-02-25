News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
5 at 5:00 PM
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
Lebanon Economy
25-02-2025 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
The Chairman and General Manager of the Housing Bank, Antoine Habib, visited the Head of the Council for Development and Reconstruction, Nabil El-Jisr, at his office on Tuesday.
Habib briefed El-Jisr on the outcomes of his meetings in Qatar the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director of International Cooperation at the ministry, the Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development, and the Deputy CEO of Qatar National Bank.
The meetings focused on the possibility of securing housing loans for low- and middle-income Lebanese, as well as loans for the reconstruction of homes damaged during the recent Israeli war on Lebanon.
The discussion also covered the Lebanese government's request, made by the Council for Development and Reconstruction on June 13, 2024, to the Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development for a loan to be allocated to the Housing Bank to provide loans for low-income Lebanese.
This initiative aims to ease the social crisis, strengthen the diaspora's connection to Lebanon, and stimulate the economy, particularly in the construction sector.
The Lebanese government is still awaiting a response from the Qatari regarding this request.
El-Jisr expressed his support for the Housing Bank's projects and his openness to any future coordination and collaboration to help provide decent housing for low- and middle-income citizens.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Antoine Habib
Housing Bank
Loans
Lebanon
Qatar
Abu Dhabi
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
PM Nawaf Salam discusses development and security with UN and Swiss officials
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
PM Nawaf Salam discusses development and security with UN and Swiss officials
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Mikati discusses South Lebanon road repairs and ceasefire implementation with UN official and Ministers
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Mikati discusses South Lebanon road repairs and ceasefire implementation with UN official and Ministers
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
PM Salam meets officials, discusses government affairs and security situation
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
PM Salam meets officials, discusses government affairs and security situation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:51
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:51
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-19
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-19
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:20
Putin says US, Russian firms 'in touch' on joint economic projects
World News
00:20
Putin says US, Russian firms 'in touch' on joint economic projects
0
Sports News
15:45
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
Sports News
15:45
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
0
World News
2025-02-21
Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks
World News
2025-02-21
Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks
0
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:09
Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:09
Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:45
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
Sports News
15:45
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
Lebanon News
02:18
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
6
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist
7
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
Lebanon News
05:13
MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections
8
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:34
PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More