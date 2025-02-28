Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

Lebanon Economy
28-02-2025 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced that he will not sign any treasury advances, emphasizing his commitment to combating the "illegal economy."

Jaber's statement comes amid ongoing efforts to address Lebanon's economic challenges and improve financial transparency.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Finance

Economy

Yassine Jaber

Treasury

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-04

Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Norway's finance minister: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony

LBCI
World News
2025-01-31

Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-10

Lebanon's finance minister announces steps toward 'fair' Eurobond restructuring

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25

Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25

Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25

Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:29

Lebanon's PM receives congratulatory message from Qatari counterpart after government gains confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-27

Information Minister Morcos discusses media affairs with Lebanese Business Council delegation in Kuwait

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More