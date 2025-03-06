News
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
Lebanon Economy
06-03-2025 | 08:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirmed that the ministry is moving forward with essential reforms to improve Lebanon's financial and customs systems.
He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing financial transparency, improving the business environment, and increasing revenue collection efficiency to support the national economy.
Jaber made these remarks during separate meetings with the directors of public finance and customs, where he reviewed ongoing mechanisms and issued directives to accelerate necessary corrective measures.
He urged officials to prepare thoroughly for upcoming discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week, during which Lebanon's progress in financial and customs reforms and their impact on fiscal sustainability and economic growth will be assessed.
Jaber also held discussions with the High Council of Customs and the Directorate General of Customs, focusing on preparations for the IMF meeting and the potential adoption of pre-shipment inspection (PSI) measures. These procedures would ensure that imported goods meet the required standards before being shipped from the country of origin.
Additionally, post-clearance audit (PCA) measures were discussed to verify customs declarations and ensure compliance with regulations, aiming to strengthen customs enforcement and reduce tax evasion.
The minister further stressed the importance of improving information exchange with the VAT Directorate to enhance tax compliance and ensure effective revenue collection.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
Lebanese
Government
Financial
Customs
Reforms
