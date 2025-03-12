Meeting discusses World Bank's infrastructure reconstruction project for Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
12-03-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meeting discusses World Bank&#39;s infrastructure reconstruction project for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Meeting discusses World Bank's infrastructure reconstruction project for Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam chaired a meeting dedicated to discussing the infrastructure reconstruction project presented by the World Bank. 

During the meeting, the World Bank presented an overview of the methodology used for the infrastructure reconstruction project.

Prime Minister Salam emphasized prioritizing the border areas that had suffered significant destruction, facilitating the reopening of roads and the return of citizens to their areas.

The project's total value is approximately one billion dollars, with around 250 million dollars allocated as a loan, and the remaining funding to be secured through international aid.

The project includes waste management and the rebuilding of infrastructure based on an economic measurement methodology.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

World Bank

Infrastructure

Nawaf Salam

LBCI Next
IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:19

Finance minister discusses $28.5 million World Bank-backed IT modernization project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07

World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Lebanon's Health Minister discusses joint health projects with World Bank delegation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

IMF's 'rocky' relationship with Lebanon: Can a new agreement break the cycle of failed reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:19

Finance minister discusses $28.5 million World Bank-backed IT modernization project

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's finance minister issues decision to reduce tax fines

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:42

IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Syria's Sharaa to examine defense pact with Turkey's Erdogan: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-09

Qatar welcomes election of Lebanon president, hopes for 'stability'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-16

Prisoner exchange deal set to begin Sunday: A breakdown of the phases

LBCI
World News
2025-03-08

US House Republicans reveal six-month stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Netanyahu’s policies shaping Middle East, Israel seeks normalization with Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:42

IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:07

IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More