Meeting discusses World Bank's infrastructure reconstruction project for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
12-03-2025 | 12:30
Meeting discusses World Bank's infrastructure reconstruction project for Lebanon
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam chaired a meeting dedicated to discussing the infrastructure reconstruction project presented by the World Bank.
During the meeting, the World Bank presented an overview of the methodology used for the infrastructure reconstruction project.
Prime Minister Salam emphasized prioritizing the border areas that had suffered significant destruction, facilitating the reopening of roads and the return of citizens to their areas.
The project's total value is approximately one billion dollars, with around 250 million dollars allocated as a loan, and the remaining funding to be secured through international aid.
The project includes waste management and the rebuilding of infrastructure based on an economic measurement methodology.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
World Bank
Infrastructure
Nawaf Salam
