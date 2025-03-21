Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

Lebanon Economy
21-03-2025 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber held a final meeting with World Bank representatives to review the progress and restructuring of the Public Financial Management (FMP) project to enhance financial transparency and improve public resource management.  

The discussions focused on adjusting key components of the project to align with the current economic realities and ministry needs. The initiative includes developing an integrated financial management system covering budgeting, expenditure, accounting, and treasury operations while replacing outdated systems with a comprehensive tax administration system to improve revenue collection and efficiency. 

Until the new system is fully implemented, efforts will be made to maintain the stability of the existing framework. 

The project also features an e-learning system for capacity building and technical assistance to implement major reforms, such as establishing a unified treasury account, restructuring financial processes, and managing public debt.  

Key challenges, including a shortage of human resources and technical expertise, were highlighted during the meeting. Officials stressed the need for staff redistribution and hiring new personnel to ensure effective implementation. 

However, it was noted that available funding does not allow for the addition of new initiatives, such as a land registry project or support for digital identity systems, despite their urgency.  

The meeting also emphasized the importance of avoiding overlaps or redundancies across government-led GovTech initiatives to ensure seamless coordination and integration of digital reforms.  

Jaber reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to working with the World Bank to ensure the project's success, stressing its role in bolstering financial transparency and economic sustainability. He further emphasized that this initiative is part of the urgent reforms pledged by the new government to support financial stability and long-term development.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Finance

Minister

Yassine Jaber

World Bank

Public Financial Management

Project

LBCI Next
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-12

Finance minister discusses $28.5 million World Bank-backed IT modernization project

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-12

Meeting discusses World Bank's infrastructure reconstruction project for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Lebanon's Health Minister discusses joint health projects with World Bank delegation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-20

Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-17

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More