Al Jazeera announces injury of two of its journalists in airstrike on Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13 | 07:41
Al Jazeera announces injury of two of its journalists in airstrike on Rafah

Al Jazeera channel announced that two of its journalists were seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The channel quoted the responsible emergency doctor as saying that the life of the correspondent, Ismail Abou Omar, is in danger after his right leg was amputated, while the photographer, Ahmad Matar, was injured in several places and is suffering from severe bleeding.

