L’Enfer Magique: Introducing Poetry as a Mirror of Experience and Life

Lebanon News
11-09-2025 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
L’Enfer Magique: Introducing Poetry as a Mirror of Experience and Life
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
L’Enfer Magique: Introducing Poetry as a Mirror of Experience and Life

On the evening of Thursday, June 12, 2025, Sursock Palace in Achrafieh opened its grand halls to an elegant poetic gathering celebrating the launch of “L’Enfer Magique,” the second poetry collection by Hikmat Abou Zeid. The event drew a vibrant crowd of journalists, cultural figures, and longtime friends of the author, offering a refined setting for a night steeped in art and reflection.

The evening began with the Lebanese national anthem, after which Abou Zeid personally welcomed guests and expressed gratitude for their presence. He shared that poetry, to him, is “not merely writing but a way of understanding both the self and the world.”
 
He added:“Words pull me to places I hadn’t planned to go, to memories, faces, and beautiful pain… This collection is a continuation of a journey that started from within myself toward the world.”

Abou Zeid described L’Enfer Magique as a poetic exploration of the gray zones of the human soul—“those spaces overflowing with contradiction, fragility, and beauty at once.”
 
He reflected on its core themes: collapse and rebirth, the struggle to reshape the self through pain, and the redemptive force of love.

“It is a journey through anguish and desire, through the simple words that carry life,” he said.

Blending personal experiences with universal emotions, the collection captures moments of vulnerability and resilience, offering readers a lyrical map of the human condition.

The Entrepreneurial Journey of Hikmat Abou Zeid

While celebrated this week as a poet, Hikmat Abou Zeid’s path has been defined by a dynamic blend of finance, activism, and writing, marked by strategic vision, adaptability, and leadership.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1981, he studied at Lycée Franco-Libanais, where he became politically active during Lebanon’s Syrian occupation. He co-founded the Independent Student Movement (ISM), advocating for Lebanese sovereignty—a cause that led to his brief detention and showcased his early readiness to challenge entrenched systems.

He later earned a law degree from USEK Holy Spirit University in 2004 and completed a Master’s in management from Institut Supérieur de Gestion in Paris, sharpening his expertise in capital markets and business strategy.

His early career included roles at Western Union Canada and Fidus, the wealth management arm of SGBL, where he experienced firsthand the volatility of the 2008 financial crisis. In 2009, he launched the Ahli Investment Group in partnership with Ahli International Bank, and later managed his family’s investment portfolio spanning waste management, mobile advertising, real estate, and banking.

Since 2019, as Vice Chairman of OMT, Abou Zeid has driven the company’s digital transformation, reflecting his belief in technological innovation as a cornerstone of modern business.
 
In 2024 he was appointed as Chairman of the Board [ CEO ].
 
Internationally, he has served on the board of AstroBank in Cyprus and founded the Georgian-Lebanese Chamber of Commerce, fostering cross-border trade and investment ties.

Beyond business, Abou Zeid has emerged as a thought leader, publishing the 2022 book La Révolution Institutionnelle au Liban, a sharp critique of corruption and a call for administrative decentralization. His first poetry collection, Les Artères de L’instant, underscored his belief that creativity fuels innovation and critical thinking—an ethos that continues in L’Enfer Magique.

Lebanon News

Business Management

Leadership

Lebanese Markets

Innovation

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10

As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-08

From streets to state authority: Lebanon positions itself as part of a stable Middle East

LBCI
World News
2025-07-31

Trump sees recognition of a Palestinian state as reward to Hamas, US official says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-21

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08

Spain recalls ambassador to Israel over anti-semitism spat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More