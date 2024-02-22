The Palestinian Ministry of Culture announced on Thursday that Israel destroyed the home of the late former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat in the Gaza Strip.



Minister of Culture Atef Abu Saif said in a press statement: "The occupation's targeting of the house of the martyr, founding leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza and its destruction is a continuation of its war, which destroys everything that means to our people in terms of dignity and symbolism for their struggle and struggle."



Abu Saif explained in his statement that Arafat's house "contains the personal and family belongings of the leader, and its corners witnessed many decisive moments in the history of our people during Abu Ammar's presence in Gaza at the beginning of the establishment of the authority."



He added: "The house also includes exhibits that display different stages of Abu Ammar's life and details about his struggle for the freedom of his people, along with some other works of art."