Singapore requests the Israeli embassy to take down a post against Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 09:40
Singapore requests the Israeli embassy to take down a post against Palestinians
The Israeli embassy in Singapore has deleted a post deemed "unacceptable" against Palestinians, following a request from local authorities, the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Monday.
The post in question claimed that the Quran mentions "Israel" 43 times but never refers to "Palestine," according to local media.
Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam stated in a statement that "this post on the social media page of the Israeli embassy was completely unacceptable."
He pointed out that "such posts can escalate tensions and endanger the local Jewish community."
While Singapore condemned the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7, it deemed Israel's military response in Gaza "disproportionate."
AFP
