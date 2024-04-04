World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 03:36
High views
2min
In a statement on Thursday, the non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) demanded an "independent investigation" after the Israeli army killed seven humanitarian aid workers on April 1, 2024.

The organization stated that an independent investigation "is the only way to determine the truth of what happened, ensure transparency and accountability for those responsible, and prevent future attacks on humanitarian aid workers."

In the statement, World Central Kitchen described what happened as a "military attack" involving "multiple strikes" targeting three WCK vehicles.

It added: "All three vehicles were carrying civilians; they were marked as WCK vehicles; and their movements were in full compliance with Israeli authorities, who were aware of their itinerary, route, and humanitarian mission."

The organization urged the governments of Australia, Canada, the United States, Poland, and the United Kingdom to join the demand for an "independent, third-party investigation into these attacks, including whether they were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law."

It also affirmed: "To ensure the integrity of the investigation, we asked the Israeli government to immediately preserve all documents [...] and any other materials potentially relevant to the April 1 strikes."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Central Kitchen

WCK

Investigation

Israel

Humanitarian

Aid

Attack

Gaza

