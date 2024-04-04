Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza

On Thursday, the Gaza Ministry of Health revealed the death toll of the Israeli attacks, saying that it reached 33,037 martyrs and 75,668 injuries since October 7th.



In its daily report, it said that Israeli forces executed "six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip," resulting in 62 martyrs and 91 injuries admitted to hospitals during the past 24 hours.



The Gaza Ministry of Health said that several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as "ambulance and civil defense teams cannot reach them."