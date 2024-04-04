News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Polish PM: Israel must compensate for killing relief worker in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Polish PM: Israel must compensate for killing relief worker in Gaza
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday that Israel must apologize and pay compensation to the family of a Polish citizen who was among seven relief workers killed in an airstrike on Gaza.
Tusk added in a press conference, "We will expect... an immediate clarification of the circumstances and compensation for the victims' relatives."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Poland
Donald Tusk
Israel
Relief
Workers
Airstrike
Gaza
Israeli military suspends leave for all combat units, statement reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-02
France condemns Israeli airstrike resulting in the death of relief workers in Gaza
World News
2024-04-02
France condemns Israeli airstrike resulting in the death of relief workers in Gaza
0
World News
2024-04-02
White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza
World News
2024-04-02
White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
US Defense Secretary holds a call with Israeli counterpart following relief workers' death in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
US Defense Secretary holds a call with Israeli counterpart following relief workers' death in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Israeli military suspends leave for all combat units, statement reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26
Israeli military suspends leave for all combat units, statement reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57
Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57
Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:50
Australia PM says Israel's explanation for aid workers deaths' 'not good enough'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:50
Australia PM says Israel's explanation for aid workers deaths' 'not good enough'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-02
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-04-02
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:45
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
3
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
Variety and Tech
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
4
Variety and Tech
14:41
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
Variety and Tech
14:41
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
5
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
Middle East News
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
8
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Middle East News
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More