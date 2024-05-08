UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 07:45
High views
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing

The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, that it strongly condemns Israel's takeover of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, warning of "the consequences of military escalation that threatens to cause further casualties among innocent civilians."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rafah

Border

Crossing

Gaza

War

Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,844 since the start of the war
