UN aid chief issues warning regarding food supplies for Gaza

The UN aid chief warned on Thursday that famine was an immediate risk in Gaza with food stocks running out, describing fresh challenges since the start of Israel's Rafah operation that made planning and distributing relief almost impossible.



Martin Griffiths said the global body was struggling to help them, with imports of aid all but blocked through southern Gaza and fresh fighting adding to distribution challenges.



"Stocks of food which were in place already in southern Gaza are running out. I think we're talking about almost none left," Martin Griffiths told Reuters in an interview in Geneva.



"And so the humanitarian operation is stuck, it's completely stuck. We can't do what we want to do," he said, calling the relief operation "unplannable".



Reuters