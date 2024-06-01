Lapid urges Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza agreement, offers support

Opposition leader Yair Lapid in Israel urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday to heed US President Joe Biden’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza, under which the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) would release hostages.



Lapid offered to support Netanyahu if his far-right government partners remain obstinate.



Lapid wrote on X, "The Israeli government cannot ignore President Biden’s important words. There is an agreement on the table that needs to be concluded."



He added, "I remind Netanyahu that he has a safety net from us to finalize a hostage deal if (Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Bezalel) Smotrich leave the government."



Reuters