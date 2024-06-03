Israel discovers remains of man near Gaza believed to have been held hostage by Hamas

Israeli media reported on Monday that the remains of an Israeli who had been missing since the October 7th attack near Gaza have been found in the area where he was living.



It was previously believed that he was among the hostages taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack carried out by militants Hamas.



The Israeli army confirmed the identification of the remains as Dolev Yehudi, stating that it required a lengthy forensic investigation.



They stated that he was killed by Hamas during the attack on the Nir Oz community, where many residents died, including those in homes that were set on fire or kidnapped.



Reuters