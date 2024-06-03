Israeli army: Interception of ground-to-ground missile launched from Red Sea

The Israeli army stated that it launched an Iron Dome ballistic missile interceptor on Monday to intercept a ground-to-ground missile launched in the Red Sea area, following the sounding of alarm sirens in the coastal city of Eilat to warn residents.



There were no reports of damage or human casualties. The military statement did not mention the party that may have launched the missile. Eilat has been repeatedly targeted by long-range attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.



Reuters