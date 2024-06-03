News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03 | 09:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement
An extreme right-wing partner in Israel's ruling coalition accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of attempting to "whitewash" an agreement proposed by US President Joe Biden to end the Gaza Strip war and reiterated his threat to resign from the government.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said before his party's parliamentary bloc that Netanyahu invited him to review the Gaza plan draft, but the Prime Minister's aides did not provide it to him, and this happened twice.
He added that any plan must include the elimination of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Gaza
War
Agreement
United States
Joe Biden
Next
Blinken speaks with Gantz and Gallant about ceasefire plan in Gaza
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
Israeli government spokesman quoted Netanyahu: Biden proposed a partial version of Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
Israeli government spokesman quoted Netanyahu: Biden proposed a partial version of Gaza plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza
0
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
0
Middle East News
2024-01-25
Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company monitors situation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily
Middle East News
2024-01-25
Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company monitors situation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
2
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
3
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media
5
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
6
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement
8
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More