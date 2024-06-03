Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement

An extreme right-wing partner in Israel's ruling coalition accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of attempting to "whitewash" an agreement proposed by US President Joe Biden to end the Gaza Strip war and reiterated his threat to resign from the government.



National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said before his party's parliamentary bloc that Netanyahu invited him to review the Gaza plan draft, but the Prime Minister's aides did not provide it to him, and this happened twice.



He added that any plan must include the elimination of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



Reuters