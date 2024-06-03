Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to &#39;whitewash&#39; Gaza agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement

An extreme right-wing partner in Israel's ruling coalition accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of attempting to "whitewash" an agreement proposed by US President Joe Biden to end the Gaza Strip war and reiterated his threat to resign from the government.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said before his party's parliamentary bloc that Netanyahu invited him to review the Gaza plan draft, but the Prime Minister's aides did not provide it to him, and this happened twice.

He added that any plan must include the elimination of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Gaza

War

Agreement

United States

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
Blinken speaks with Gantz and Gallant about ceasefire plan in Gaza
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19

Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02

Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

Israeli Minister threatens to bring down government if agreement on Gaza is reached without eliminating Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

Israeli government spokesman quoted Netanyahu: Biden proposed a partial version of Gaza plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Arab Foreign Ministers stress importance of dealing positively with Biden's proposal regarding Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-25

Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company monitors situation in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River

LBCI
Middle East News
00:09

Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes

LBCI
World News
08:26

Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Ben-Gvir accuses Netanyahu of attempting to 'whitewash' Gaza agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More