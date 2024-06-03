State Department says US has yet to receive Hamas' response on ceasefire proposal

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday that the United States has not yet received a response from Hamas regarding the ceasefire proposal that Washington presented to them on Thursday.



Miller added that he is fully confident that Israel will agree to the proposal.



An aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Israel has agreed to the framework agreement to end the Gaza war proposed by US President Joe Biden, but described the agreement as flawed and in need of further work.



Reuters