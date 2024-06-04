French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Hamas, “which bears great responsibility,” to accept the ceasefire agreement that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, put on the table, according to the Elysee Palace.



He said in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “The hostages, including two French citizens, must ultimately be returned to their families. The suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza must end.”



He added, "The Palestinian Authority, after its reform and strengthening, must assume the administration of Gaza," which must be "an integral part of the future Palestinian state."



AFP