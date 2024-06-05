Ben-Gvir threatens to obstruct ruling coalition until Netanyahu reveals details of possible ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who belongs to the far-right Jewish Power party, said on Wednesday that his party "will obstruct" the ruling coalition until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals details of a possible agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as part of new efforts to reach a ceasefire.



Netanyahu's coalition still enjoys a majority in the Knesset, but what was published by the Minister of National Security on X sheds light on deep divisions within the Israeli government during wartime.



Reuters