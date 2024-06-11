News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian health ministry declares: Six killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11 | 14:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian health ministry declares: Six killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
The Palestinian health ministry and Red Crescent said six people were killed Tuesday during an Israeli army raid in the northern occupied West Bank village of Kfar Dan.
Six men aged between 21 and 32 were "shot by the occupation forces in the town of Kafr Dan, Jenin district", the health ministry in Ramallah said in a statement.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transported six dead people from Kafr Dan. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Red Crescent
Israel
West Bank
Next
Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in south Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-21
Palestine Red Crescent reveals rising death toll of Israeli operation in Tulkarem
Middle East News
2024-03-21
Palestine Red Crescent reveals rising death toll of Israeli operation in Tulkarem
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:43
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:43
Israeli military kills four Palestinians in West Bank arrest raid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Israel orders Spain to cease consular services for West Bank Palestinians starting June 1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Israel orders Spain to cease consular services for West Bank Palestinians starting June 1
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:41
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
World News
15:41
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24
Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-19
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
Lebanon News
2024-05-19
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Mikati from Jordan: Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history
Lebanon News
08:49
Mikati from Jordan: Israel's destructive approach is unprecedented in history
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
2
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
3
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
6
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
7
Lebanon News
04:55
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
Lebanon News
04:55
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More