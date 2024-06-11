Palestinian health ministry declares: Six killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

The Palestinian health ministry and Red Crescent said six people were killed Tuesday during an Israeli army raid in the northern occupied West Bank village of Kfar Dan.



Six men aged between 21 and 32 were "shot by the occupation forces in the town of Kafr Dan, Jenin district", the health ministry in Ramallah said in a statement.



The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transported six dead people from Kafr Dan. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.



