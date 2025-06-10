Austria declares national mourning after school shooting

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on Tuesday declared three days of national mourning after a school shooting in the southeastern city of Graz reportedly by a former student left nine people dead and several seriously injured.



"During three days of national mourning, all of Austria" will remember the victims, Stocker told a press conference in Graz. "This is a dark day," he said, standing alongside Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, adding that the Alpine country had seen "an act of unimaginable violence."



AFP