Austria declares national mourning after school shooting

10-06-2025 | 10:00




Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on Tuesday declared three days of national mourning after a school shooting in the southeastern city of Graz reportedly by a former student left nine people dead and several seriously injured.

"During three days of national mourning, all of Austria" will remember the victims, Stocker told a press conference in Graz. "This is a dark day," he said, standing alongside Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, adding that the Alpine country had seen "an act of unimaginable violence."

AFP

