News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13 | 01:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced that it "maintained a constructive attitude throughout all stages of the ceasefire negotiations to reach a comprehensive and satisfactory agreement" to halt the fighting in Gaza.
In a statement, the movement urged the US administration to exert pressure on the Israeli government to accept an agreement that would lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas stated that while US officials claim that Israel accepts the proposal presented by President Joe Biden on May 31, "Netanyahu and his government have not publicly expressed any approval or support for the proposal."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Ceasefire
US
Israel
Next
Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
World News
2024-06-11
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
World News
2024-06-11
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Hamas denies presenting new ideas for Gaza truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Hamas denies presenting new ideas for Gaza truce deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-10
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
0
World News
02:01
Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World News
02:01
Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine
0
World News
14:18
US Fed maintains key lending rate unchanged
World News
14:18
US Fed maintains key lending rate unchanged
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-17
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Lebanon News
2024-05-17
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
3
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
4
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
5
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
7
Lebanon News
09:38
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
Lebanon News
09:38
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
8
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More