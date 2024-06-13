Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13 | 01:13
Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action
0min
Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced that it "maintained a constructive attitude throughout all stages of the ceasefire negotiations to reach a comprehensive and satisfactory agreement" to halt the fighting in Gaza.

In a statement, the movement urged the US administration to exert pressure on the Israeli government to accept an agreement that would lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas stated that while US officials claim that Israel accepts the proposal presented by President Joe Biden on May 31, "Netanyahu and his government have not publicly expressed any approval or support for the proposal."
 
