UNRWA warns of environmental crisis as 330,000 tons of waste pile up in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13 | 03:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA warns of environmental crisis as 330,000 tons of waste pile up in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA warns of environmental crisis as 330,000 tons of waste pile up in Gaza

On Thursday, the UNRWA agency reported that over 330,000 tons of waste have accumulated in or near populated areas across Gaza as of June 9.

It said on X that this would pose "catastrophic environmental and health risks," adding that "children rummage through trash daily."

The agency noted that "unimpeded humanitarian access and a ceasefire are crucial to restore humane living conditions."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Waste

Gaza

LBCI Next
National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal
Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06

Borrell urges inquiry into Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06

Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30

UNRWA chief seeks probe into treatment of Gaza staff by Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18

Man-made famine is 'tightening its grip' across Gaza: UNRWA chief cautions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:28

Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal

LBCI
World News
03:49

National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27

Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
15:19

Inter Miami will be my last club, Messi states

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More