UNRWA warns of environmental crisis as 330,000 tons of waste pile up in Gaza

On Thursday, the UNRWA agency reported that over 330,000 tons of waste have accumulated in or near populated areas across Gaza as of June 9.It said on X that this would pose "catastrophic environmental and health risks," adding that "children rummage through trash daily."The agency noted that "unimpeded humanitarian access and a ceasefire are crucial to restore humane living conditions."