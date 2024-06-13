UNRWA warns of environmental crisis as 330,000 tons of waste pile up in Gaza

As of 9 June, over 330,000 tons of waste have accumulated in or near populated areas across #Gaza, posing catastrophic environmental & health risks. Children rummage through trash daily
Unimpeded humanitarian access + #CeasefireNow are crucial to restore humane living conditions pic.twitter.com/sn6hS6K1P9
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 13, 2024
