News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel to reopen crossing with Jordan to Gaza aid trucks Wednesday: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-12-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel to reopen crossing with Jordan to Gaza aid trucks Wednesday: Israeli official
Israel will reopen the crossing on the Israeli-controlled border between Jordan and the occupied West Bank to humanitarian aid trucks destined for Gaza for the first time since late September, an Israeli official said on Tuesday.
"Following the understandings and a directive of the political echelon, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) the transfer of goods and aid from Jordan to the area of Judea and Samaria and to the Gaza Strip will be permitted through the Allenby Crossing", an Israeli official said in a statement Tuesday, using the Israeli Biblical term for the West Bank.
"All aid trucks destined for the Gaza Strip will proceed under escort and security, following a thorough security inspection", the official added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
reopen
crossing
Jordan
trucks
Wednesday:
Israeli
official
Next
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25
Palestinians say Israel to reopen only West Bank-Jordan crossing Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25
Palestinians say Israel to reopen only West Bank-Jordan crossing Friday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-12
Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-12
Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel says Allenby crossing to stay closed Sunday in coordination with Jordan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-08
MSF says conditions for Gaza medics hard as ever despite truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-08
MSF says conditions for Gaza medics hard as ever despite truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-07
Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-07
Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-01
Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media
World News
2025-10-01
Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media
0
World News
2025-10-16
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
World News
2025-10-16
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17
Israel to reopen crossing with Jordan to Gaza aid trucks Wednesday: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17
Israel to reopen crossing with Jordan to Gaza aid trucks Wednesday: Israeli official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour
4
Lebanon News
11:02
Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference
Lebanon News
11:02
Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
6
Lebanon News
12:49
Lebanon president defends army south of Litani, supports French involvement in mechanism
Lebanon News
12:49
Lebanon president defends army south of Litani, supports French involvement in mechanism
7
Lebanon Economy
03:13
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:13
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:05
President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit
Lebanon News
08:05
President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More