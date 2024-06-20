UN experts say firms sending arms to Israel could be complicit in abuses

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20 | 10:39
UN experts say firms sending arms to Israel could be complicit in abuses
UN experts say firms sending arms to Israel could be complicit in abuses

A group of United Nations experts on Thursday warned arms and ammunitions manufacturers against taking part in the transfer of weapons to Israel, saying it could make them complicit in human rights abuses and violations of international law.

The group of 30 experts, including several UN Special Rapporteurs, said arms manufacturers supplying Israel should halt their transfers of war materiel, "even if they are executed under existing export licenses."

"These companies, by sending weapons, parts, components, and ammunition to Israeli forces, risk being complicit in serious violations of international human rights and international humanitarian laws," the experts said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Israel which has repeatedly denied carrying out abuses during its Gaza operations, saying it is acting to defend itself and is fighting Hamas militants, not the Palestinian population.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UN

Experts

Firms

Arms

Israel

Abuses

