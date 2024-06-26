Israeli Defense Minister sees 'significant progress' on US weapons

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday he saw "significant progress" in addressing Israel's concerns about the flow of US weapons after talks with top officials in Washington.



"During the meetings we made significant progress, obstacles were removed and bottlenecks were addressed, in order to advance a variety of issues, and more specifically the topic of force build-up and munition supply that we must bring to the state of Israel," Gallant said after meeting Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor.



