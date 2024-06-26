News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel preparing to increase water supply for Gazans: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26 | 15:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel preparing to increase water supply for Gazans: Reuters sources
Israel, under pressure from Western allies to ease a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, is preparing to boost electricity to a desalination plant so it can produce more water for people in the enclave, an Israeli security official and a western official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Israeli plan, the details of which were shown to Reuters, is to directly supply electricity from Israel to a large water desalination facility in Khan Yunis, the two sources said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Humanitarian
Crisis
Water
Supply
Next
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah
Israeli military: Hamas fired at UNICEF aid convoy in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14
Water crisis in Gaza: Desperation and disease threaten lives
0
World News
2024-05-23
US Defense Secretary urges Israel to 'deconflict' humanitarian, military operations in Gaza
World News
2024-05-23
US Defense Secretary urges Israel to 'deconflict' humanitarian, military operations in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israeli Defense Minister sees 'significant progress' on US weapons
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:08
Israeli Defense Minister sees 'significant progress' on US weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,718
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,718
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-25
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
2024-03-25
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
0
Variety and Tech
2024-06-22
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-22
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:45
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
Lebanon News
12:45
LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded
2
Lebanon News
11:48
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
Lebanon News
11:48
Lebanon announces public closure on July 8
3
Lebanon News
15:53
Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize
Lebanon News
15:53
Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize
4
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
Lebanon News
05:29
Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace
5
Lebanon News
09:52
UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'
Lebanon News
09:52
UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
08:17
Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker
Lebanon News
08:17
Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker
8
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More