Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 11:48
Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning

The Israeli army on Monday ordered civilians to evacuate parts of Khan Yunis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

The warning for the Al-Qarara, Bani Suheila and other towns in the two governorates, made on social media and in an official statement, came hours after Israel said 20 "projectiles" were fired into Israel from the Khan Younis region.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Civilians

Evacuation

Khan Yunis

Rafah

