Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 11:48
Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning
The Israeli army on Monday ordered civilians to evacuate parts of Khan Yunis and Rafah in southern Gaza.
The warning for the Al-Qarara, Bani Suheila and other towns in the two governorates, made on social media and in an official statement, came hours after Israel said 20 "projectiles" were fired into Israel from the Khan Younis region.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Civilians
Evacuation
Khan Yunis
Rafah
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
