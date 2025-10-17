Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had met with officials from a U.S. firm making the Tomahawk missiles and Patriot systems that Kyiv has been requesting to ramp up defenses against Russia.



"We discussed Raytheon's production capacity, potential avenues for our cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, and the prospects for Ukrainian-American joint production," Zelensky said on social media.



