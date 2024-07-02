News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli army bombs southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli army bombs southern Gaza
Eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded when Israeli forces bombarded several areas of Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, health officials said on Tuesday, as thousands of people fled their homes under fire.
The Israeli army had ordered residents of several towns and villages in eastern Khan Younis to evacuate their homes on Monday, prior to tanks re-entering the area the military had left several weeks ago.
Thousands who had not heeded the call were forced to flee their homes in the dark overnight, as Israeli tanks and planes bombed Karara, Abassan, and other areas that had been named in the evacuation orders, residents and Hamas media said.
The Israeli military said its forces had struck areas in Khan Younis from where around 20 rockets had been fired on Monday.
Targets included weapon storage facilities and operational centers, it added.
It said measures were taken before the strikes to ensure civilians were unharmed by enabling them to evacuate from the area, referring to the evacuation orders. The military accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure and the wider population as human shields. The Islamist group denies that.
Within the areas subject to evacuation orders was the European Gaza Hospital, which serves both Khan Younis and Rafah, and medical officials had to evacuate patients and families who had taken shelter in the facility, witnesses and medics said.
Some residents headed west towards the Mawasi area by the beach, which is designated as a humanitarian area but is overcrowded by displaced families. Some slept in the street as they could not find shelter.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Palestinians
War
Israel
Forces
Hamas
Khan Younis
Next
UN: 250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel's new evacuation order
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29
Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22
WHO: Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22
WHO: Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths at 37,925
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths at 37,925
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UN: 250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel's new evacuation order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UN: 250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel's new evacuation order
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-23
Fuel prices slightly increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-23
Fuel prices slightly increase in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20
UN experts say firms sending arms to Israel could be complicit in abuses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20
UN experts say firms sending arms to Israel could be complicit in abuses
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16
Iranian weapons: Missiles and drones used in the attack on Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
2
Lebanon News
14:52
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
14:52
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
5
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
6
Lebanon News
13:11
Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights
Lebanon News
13:11
Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights
7
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
8
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More