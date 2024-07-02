News
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths at 37,925
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-02 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths at 37,925
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday at least 25 people were killed in 24 hours, taking to 37,925 the death toll in nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
A ministry statement added that 87,141 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Hamas
Palestinians
Israel
