Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03 | 14:25



The Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) said in a statement that Israel is considering the response of Hamas to a proposal that includes an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of Mossad said, "The mediators in the hostage agreement presented Hamas' response to the negotiating team regarding the outlines of the hostage deal. Israel is studying the response and will reply to the mediators."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Mossad

Hamas

Response

Ceasefire

Hostages

Mediators

Palestine

Gaza

