Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03 | 14:25
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
The Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) said in a statement that Israel is considering the response of Hamas to a proposal that includes an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of Mossad said, "The mediators in the hostage agreement presented Hamas' response to the negotiating team regarding the outlines of the hostage deal. Israel is studying the response and will reply to the mediators."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Mossad
Hamas
Response
Ceasefire
Hostages
Mediators
Palestine
Gaza
