Biden welcomes Israel sending team for Gaza hostage talks: White House

US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to send an Israeli delegation to talks on securing the release of hostages seized in the October 7 attacks, according to the White House.



"The leaders discussed the recent response received from Hamas" and "the President welcomed the Prime Minister's decision to authorize his negotiators to engage with US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators to close out the deal," the White House said in a readout of their call.



AFP