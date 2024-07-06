Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06 | 00:35
Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters
Talks to free Israeli hostages to start in a 16-day period after initial phase, Hamas source: Reuters

A senior Hamas source said on Saturday that a revised Hamas-Israel deal proposal agreed that talks to release Israeli hostages, including soldiers and remaining men, would start in a 16-day period after the first phase of the agreement.

The source said that the proposal ensures that mediators would guarantee a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery, and withdrawal of Israeli troops as long as indirect talks continue to implement the second phase of the agreement.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Hostages

Hamas

Ceasefire

