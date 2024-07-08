Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08 | 12:55
High views
Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements
Canada urges Israel to reverse decision to approve new West Bank settlements

Canada on Monday urged the Israeli government to reverse a decision to approve new settlement outposts in the West Bank, saying the move was in contravention of international law.

"Canada firmly opposes the government of Israel’s decision to approve new settlements in the West Bank. Unilateral actions, such as financially weakening the Palestinian Authority and expanding settlements is in contravention of international law," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement on social media X.

Reuters
 
