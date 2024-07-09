News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza hospital source says at least 10 dead in new school strike: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-09 | 13:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza hospital source says at least 10 dead in new school strike: AFP
A hospital source in southern Gaza said at least 10 people were killed Tuesday in a strike on a school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians, the fourth such attack in four days.
The Al-Awda school in Khan Yunis was hit, leaving 10 dead and dozens wounded, said the source at the city's Nasser hospital where the victims were taken.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has acknowledged carrying out three other strikes since Saturday on Gaza schools used as displacement shelters, killing a total of at least 20 people according to officials in the Hamas-run territory.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hospital
Gaza
Palestinians
Al-Awda School
Khan Yunis
Israel
Next
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-29
Gaza Health Ministry: 37,834 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-29
Gaza Health Ministry: 37,834 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24
Gaza health ministry: 37,626 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24
Gaza health ministry: 37,626 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Government Media Office: 210 Palestinians killed and 400 injured in Israeli strikes on Nuseirat in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Government Media Office: 210 Palestinians killed and 400 injured in Israeli strikes on Nuseirat in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas confirms 29 casualties from Israeli strike near Khan Younis school
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57
UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-31
Kremlin: Trump's trial shows that White House 'excludes its political opponents'
World News
2024-05-31
Kremlin: Trump's trial shows that White House 'excludes its political opponents'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25
Israeli army awaits 'green light' from Netanyahu to invade Rafah
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
0
Sports News
15:34
Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest European Championship goalscorer
Sports News
15:34
Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest European Championship goalscorer
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
2
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
3
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
5
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
6
Lebanon News
06:30
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
Lebanon News
06:30
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
8
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More