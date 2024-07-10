Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10 | 07:57
High views
Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained
Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday that Netanyahu confirmed to US Special Envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk his commitment to a potential ceasefire agreement on the condition that the red lines defined by Israel are maintained.

Netanyahu met with McGurk in Jerusalem, as explained by Netanyahu's office.

