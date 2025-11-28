UN decries 'apparent summary execution' of Palestinians in West Bank

The killing of two Palestinians shot dead in the West Bank while seemingly surrendering to Israeli forces was an "apparent summary execution", the United Nations said Friday.



"We are appalled at the brazen killing by Israeli border police yesterday of two Palestinian men in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, in yet another apparent summary execution," U.N. rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva, calling for "independent, prompt and effective investigations into the killings of Palestinians."



AFP