US official: Washington will resume shipping 500-pound bombs to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 00:32
US official: Washington will resume shipping 500-pound bombs to Israel
President Joe Biden's administration will resume shipping 500-pound bombs to Israel but will continue to hold back on supplying 2,000-pound bombs over concerns about their use in densely populated Gaza, a US official said on Wednesday.
The US in May paused a shipment of 2,000-pound and 500-pound bombs due to concern over the impact they could have in Gaza during the war that began with Hamas' deadly October 7 cross-border raid.
The administration's particular concern had been the use of such large bombs in Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had taken refuge.
"We’ve been clear that our concern has been on the end-use of the 2,000-lb bombs, particularly for Israel’s Rafah campaign which they have announced they are concluding," a US official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
One 2,000-pound bomb can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.
The US has notified Israel that it is releasing the 500-pound bombs but keeping the hold on the larger ones, a person familiar with the matter said.
Reuters
United States
Israel
Bombs
Shipment
Gaza
