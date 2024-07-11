Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 12:27
High views
0min
Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded Thursday that Israel retain control of key Gaza territory along the border with Egypt as part of any accord to suspend the war with Hamas.

Speaking after the return of Israeli negotiators from talks with mediators in Qatar, Netanyahu said Israel needed to control the corridor to stop weapons reaching Hamas from Egypt -- one of four conditions for a deal with the Palestinian militants. He did not say if the measure would be permanent.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Gaza

Egypt

War

Hamas

US official: Washington will resume shipping 500-pound bombs to Israel
Israel army says completed 'operations' in Gaza City's Shujaiya
