Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 12:27
Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded Thursday that Israel retain control of key Gaza territory along the border with Egypt as part of any accord to suspend the war with Hamas.
Speaking after the return of Israeli negotiators from talks with mediators in Qatar, Netanyahu said Israel needed to control the corridor to stop weapons reaching Hamas from Egypt -- one of four conditions for a deal with the Palestinian militants. He did not say if the measure would be permanent.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Gaza
Egypt
War
Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34
White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34
White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:39
US imposes sanctions on Israeli settler outposts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:39
US imposes sanctions on Israeli settler outposts
0
World News
2024-06-27
Ambrey says it is aware of incident 84nm west of Yemen’s Hodeidah
World News
2024-06-27
Ambrey says it is aware of incident 84nm west of Yemen’s Hodeidah
0
World News
12:55
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
World News
12:55
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
2
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
3
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
