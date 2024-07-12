Gaza civil defense says about 40 bodies found in two Gaza City districts

The civil defense agency in Hamas-run Gaza told AFP on Friday that about 40 bodies had been found in an initial search of two Gaza City districts after Israeli troops had ended an offensive.



Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the bodies were found in the Tal al-Hawa and al-Sinaa districts where the Israeli military said it had withdrawn on Friday after its latest operation against Hamas militants.



"Up to now, about 40 bodies have been found," he said, adding that dozens more were feared buried under the rubble.



AFP