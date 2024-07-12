Gaza civil defense says about 40 bodies found in two Gaza City districts

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza civil defense says about 40 bodies found in two Gaza City districts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza civil defense says about 40 bodies found in two Gaza City districts

The civil defense agency in Hamas-run Gaza told AFP on Friday that about 40 bodies had been found in an initial search of two Gaza City districts after Israeli troops had ended an offensive.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the bodies were found in the Tal al-Hawa and al-Sinaa districts where the Israeli military said it had withdrawn on Friday after its latest operation against Hamas militants. 

"Up to now, about 40 bodies have been found," he said, adding that dozens more were feared buried under the rubble.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Civil Defense

Israel

Troops

Offensive

LBCI Next
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19
Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

Israeli Minister Smotrich: Gaza offensive must continue until Hamas is destroyed and hostages return

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

Israel intensifies Gaza offensive hours after airstrike on camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26

Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37

ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Israel's security cabinet extends military service

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed

LBCI
World News
11:05

Finland passes law to block migrants crossing from Russia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More